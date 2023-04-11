Tamika Wholohan has called time on her North Albury career and returned to Jindera.
The 35-year-old is joined at the kennel by fellow new recruit Chelsea Harper, with the pair bolstering an A-grade side chasing the ultimate success this year after losing the 2022 grand final.
Wholohan was crowned the Hume League's B-grade best and fairest in 2012, during her previous spell with the Bulldogs, before heading to Bunton Park.
There she won four B-grade premierships as well as the league best-and-fairest before spending the last four seasons playing in North Albury's A-grade.
"I'm very excited to be back at Jindera but it took me a couple of weeks to get my head around it because I do love North Albury," Wholohan admitted.
"I did pre-season with North Albury and again got myself a spot this season in the A-grade but my 13-year-old daughter (Indi Fibraa) trialled at Jindera and got herself a spot so the change of times in the Ovens and Murray meant I wouldn't get to see many of her games.
"So I then made the decision to trial with Jindera and was lucky enough to get a spot in their A-grade.
"I had to think about it a lot, it took me weeks and weeks and I just wasn't sure what I was going to do.
"I do love North Albury and I don't do well with change so it was a big call.
"But I've played with the Vogel girls at North Albury and Chelsea Burns, our shooter, has also been a North Albury girl, so already knowing a couple of girls in that team made it a little bit easier."
Harper has come across from Albury Tigers and can't wait to pull on the Bulldogs dress.
"I'm so excited for it," the 20-year-old said.
"We've worked so hard in pre-season so hopefully it all pays off.
"I was thinking of moving this year so when I got called by a couple of friends, it all fell into place.
"I'd been with the Tigers for about five years so I wanted to switch it up and see how the Hume League goes.
"Coming into Jindera, my first impression was that it's very tough. The A-grade team is already amazing so to be playing with them is a real honour.
"They've got everything; they're a well-oiled machine.
"I just felt it was the right time to have a change.
"I'm only 20 and I have a couple of friends out there so I wanted to experience a good season with them."
Harper is set to play wing-defence for Jindera but is also happy to fill in at goal-defence or goal-keeper, with Wholohan also lined up for a role in the defence end.
"I've been luck with injuries and I just like the vibe of netball," Wholohan said.
"It's the way you meet people and being a busy Mum, it gets me out of the house and I can just have an hour to myself and think about something other than the kids.
"The club have been really flexible with training but I do try to get there as much as I can because I feel like that benefits me and keeps my body moving.
"I just love the game, I love the competition and I love to win.
"The A-grade at Jindera is amazing, a couple of girls I played with back in the day and there's some new girls in there too.
"They've made me feel so welcome and there's so much depth in the defence end this year, which is exciting.
"It just feels effortless in terms of rotations, getting on the court and not feeling pressure to be that dominant defender - we're all as good as each other."
Jindera start their Hume League campaign away to Holbrook in round one on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.