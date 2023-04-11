The Border Mail
Sienna Toohey and Isabelle Rae claim medals at Australian Age Swimming Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:15pm
Isabelle Rae and Sienna Toohey celebrate with their medals.
Two young Albury swimmers are bringing home medals from the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.

