Two young Albury swimmers are bringing home medals from the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.
Sienna Toohey and Isabelle Rae, representing Albury Swim Club, finished second and third respectively in the final of the girls 14 years 100m breaststroke.
Toohey clocked 1:10.28 and Rae 1:11.07 behind winner Olympia Pope in 1:09.76.
"It's fantastic for the culture of the swimming club," coach Wayne Gould said.
"Our history goes back over 100 years and the guy I took over from, Frank Hohmann, he had six Olympians in that club so it's a pretty high standard to follow.
"He taught me all the tricks and I'm following him.
"It's important that we keep up that high level.
"These two girls are certainly doing that, they're ranked two and three in Australia now for breaststroke and all the hierarchy up here are talking about them.
"As soon as we get a second and a third in the 100m, I got a text message off 'Nugget' Nugent, who used to be the Australian coach.
"He congratulated me and he congratulated the girls so that's a sign they're starting to get recognised.
"It's a tough old game, there's no magic wand here, it's just damn hard work.
"These girls do eight sessions in the water and they do two dry-land sessions; that's 10 sessions a week.
"It takes up the majority of their time but what they're getting up here now is reward for their hard work."
Toohey and Rae are back in action on Tuesday evening in the 50m breaststroke final.
