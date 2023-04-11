Yarrawonga is waiting on scan results to learn the extent of Michael Gibbons' hamstring injury.
Gibbons had 16 disposals before being forced out of the Pigeons' defeat to Albury at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve on Sunday around three-quarter-time.
"He'll have a scan done," Yarrawonga football manager Leigh Ramsdale said.
"It wasn't a major one, he just felt it and obviously he's got a history so he'll get scans done and we'll just go from there.
"We won't guess what that means for him, we'll let the doctors tell us."
However, the Pigeons could welcome back Leigh Masters for Saturday's trip to North Albury after the Morris medallist sat out the round one clash.
"He will be in contention," Ramsdale confirmed.
"He was close on Sunday and I hope he plays this weekend.
"If he doesn't, he'll be right for the following weekend.
"He'll train this week and see how he goes."
