Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons sent for a scan on injured hamstring

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
Michael Gibbons played eight games in his first season at Yarrawonga.
Yarrawonga is waiting on scan results to learn the extent of Michael Gibbons' hamstring injury.

