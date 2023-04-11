An intersection in Wodonga's south was closed for an hour on Monday night, April 10, when a gust of wind struck down a large tree, blocking the road.
At 9.30pm three SES vehicles with eight volunteers on board were called to the scene where they worked with police to cordon off Streets Road where it meets Lorikeet Street.
An SES spokeswoman said the size and weight of the tree required chainsaws to cut it into sections before removing it.
"The roads were blocked for an hour while the SES volunteers worked with Victoria police to clear it off the intersection," the spokeswoman said.
"The job was done by 10.30pm when traffic could flow freely through the intersection."
The spokeswoman said SES members were called out to various incidents over the Easter weekend, including a gum tree falling at Buckland Gap Road near Beechworth on Saturday afternoon that caused a power blackout from 3.30pm to 9.30pm.
