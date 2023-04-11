The Border Mail
Intersection in Wodonga blocked for an hour while SES clears fallen tree

By Ted Howes
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
SES volunteers clear the intersection at Lorikeet Road on Monday night.

An intersection in Wodonga's south was closed for an hour on Monday night, April 10, when a gust of wind struck down a large tree, blocking the road.

