Albury sweethearts George and Toula Kotsiros celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 14 2023 - 3:00am
Albury couple Toula and George Kotsiros will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday with their family in Melbourne. "We wouldn't be together if we weren't lovebirds!" Mrs Kotsiros quipped. Picture by James Wiltshire
When George Kotsiros first laid eyes on Toula Flaskis at an engagement party in Melbourne 60 years ago, he knew she was the one for him.

