When George Kotsiros first laid eyes on Toula Flaskis at an engagement party in Melbourne 60 years ago, he knew she was the one for him.
The Albury milk bar owner said it was definitely a case of "love at first sight" but a long courtship was simply out of the question.
"I was tied up with the shop and I couldn't travel to Melbourne every weekend; I'm so grateful and thankful that Toula agreed to be my wife," he said.
Within four weeks, on April 14, 1963, the couple married in Melbourne over Greek Orthodox Easter, the nation's most important religious celebration.
They had three children: James, Antonia and Michael. (Later granddaughters - Katherine and Stephanie - joined the fold.)
Working long hours often until 1am at their shop Rex Milk Bar next to Hoyts Theatre on Olive Street, Mr Kotsiros said his wife steered the ship at home.
"She was a good cook, a good wife and a good mother to our kids; she taught them respect, love and honesty," he said.
"We're grateful to God for everything we have especially our kids."
Mrs Kotsiros said they had an enduring and loving partnership because they worked hard at it and communicated well.
"You have to be able to sit down and talk things through and negotiate," she said.
Having migrated to Australia via Bonegilla without a word of English or knowing anyone, Mr Kotsiros worked seasonal jobs around Victoria before moving to Wodonga, quite by accident.
"When I got off the train in Wangaratta, I heard people speaking Greek at a cafe and I left my suitcase with them while I waited for my bus to Mitta," Mr Kotsiros said.
"The owner said I should work for a Greek cafe in Wodonga but I had no business experience whatsoever.
"Then I fell asleep in the park in the sunshine and missed my bus so I ended up going to Wodonga instead!"
Mr Kotsiros learnt the trade at two cafes on High Street before opening Rex Milk Bar in Albury in 1961.
Famous for his burgers, news travelled far and wide.
Bandiana military patrons had told their Brisbane peers about the milk bar.
"One day I saw five soldiers waiting out the front of the shop, trying to work out if it was the shop that sold the best burgers in town!" he said.
Mr and Mrs Kotsiros returned to Greece 15 years after Mr Kotsiros first left Arachamites: "I left Greece alone but I returned with my wife and three kids." Mrs Kotsiros' family came from Lesbos.
The couple spent months at a time in Greece between 2009 and 2015.
On Friday Mr and Mrs Kotsiros will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Melbourne, where their love story began all those years ago.
