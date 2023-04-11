Police have released images and information of several people wanted for arrest and called on the public for assistance.
David Oliver, 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury and Howlong.
Tahli McEwan, 28, also has a warrant for her arrest.
She is known to have been around Albury and Canberra.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Kasey Weston, 31, has an outstanding warrant and is sought by police.
She is known around the Moulamein, Deniliquin and Corowa areas.
Robert Morris also has a warrant in his name.
The 40-year-old is said to have been in Albury, Finley and various parts of Queensland.
If people can provide information of their whereabouts, they are urged to contact Deniliquin police station on (02) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Wodonga police have appealed for public assistance to help locate Trent Broughton.
Several warrants have been issued for the 36-year-old who is known around Albury-Wodonga.
Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
