APRIL
14
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Liam Dalby, SS&A Albury, 9pm
15
Paul Moleta Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
19
Play School - Humpty's Showtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 10am
21
Cirque Mother Africa, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Border Rock, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
22
Rock Tones, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
23
Steve-O - The Bucket List Tour Down Under, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
MT Creative Dance presents Introspect, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
24
Steve-O - The Bucket List Tour Down Under, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
26
Bunkasaurus by Bunk Puppets, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 6pm
Prima Facie, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
27
Prima Facie, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 11am and 7.30pm
28
Prima Facie, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Cop This, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
29
Prima Facie, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 3pm and 7.30pm
Nina Simone - A Musical Life, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
Pseudo Echo Ultimate Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Tuxedos, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Email: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.