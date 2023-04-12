The Border Mail
Ex-Margaret Court Tennis Academy player Aaron Breust wins at Myrtleford

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 12 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:50am
Aaron Breust was based in Albury, but he's still in the region and playing well.
Former Margaret Court Tennis Academy player Aaron Breust has cleaned up at Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club's Easter tournament.

