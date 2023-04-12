Former Margaret Court Tennis Academy player Aaron Breust has cleaned up at Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club's Easter tournament.
Previously living in Albury, the Wangaratta-based Breust claimed the open singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
But he had a battle in the singles, fighting back from 0-4 down.
Harry Lyons looked certain to claim the title, but Breust snared a 6-5 win in the tie-break.
And it was the same story in the doubles.
Breust and the Academy's Adib Golshan trailed 2-5 in the doubles decider against siblings Harry and Artie Lyons, but stormed home to again win 6-5.
And in the mixed doubles, he combined with Wangaratta-based Maggi Snowdon.
Originally from Temora in the Riverina, Breust's triple-treat was the highlight of Myrtleford's annual event.
The Easter tournament is the club's biggest of the year with the town always proving a popular tourist attraction over the weekend.
