POWER UP
Off-Grid Living Festival, Centennial Park, Eldorado, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, 9am to 4.30pm
The Off-Grid Living Festival will appeal to those passionate about sustainability, families looking for fun and education, people who are curious to discover a new way of life and find ways to reduce their carbon footprint or holiday makers looking for a communal environment with amazing food, music, people, workshops and community. Tickets only available at the gate if not sold out online. Gate prices: $20 half-day pass, $30 day pass and $45 weekend pass. Kids under 14 free.
RIDE UP
The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, Corryong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, April 15, 7am to midnight and Sunday, April 16, 7am to 4pm
This unique bush gathering of mountain riders, poets, artists and lovers of the Australian High Country and pioneering spirit returns, bringing together people from around Australia. The festival celebrates traditional Australian bush skills that remain an essential part of Australia's heritage.
STITCH UP
This year's exhibition theme, A Textile Journey, will show work inspired by both physical journeys using traditional techniques and imaginative journeys using a range of textiles and threads. There will also be a gift stall offering handmade items. Tea, coffee, sandwiches and homemade treats will be available both days.
COOK UP
Belvoir Park Community Woodfired Pizza Oven, Wodonga, Sunday, April 16, noon to 3pm
Turn up to the Belvoir Park Community Wood-Fired Pizza Oven this weekend. Bring your own pizza base and ingredients and council staff will do the rest. Listen to the soothing sounds of various artists while enjoying pizza straight from the oven.
STEP UP
North Wangaratta Flood Relief at The Vine, The Vine Hotel, Sunday, April 16, noon to 6pm
The event will showcase The Remnantz, Jazy Jade, Mason Jack & Driftwood, Scott + Amanda & Band and Riff. It will help bring community back together after spring's flood emergency. Tickets are free but capacity is limited. Register online to attend.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Saturday, April 15, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.