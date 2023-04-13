The Off-Grid Living Festival will appeal to those passionate about sustainability, families looking for fun and education, people who are curious to discover a new way of life and find ways to reduce their carbon footprint or holiday makers looking for a communal environment with amazing food, music, people, workshops and community. Tickets only available at the gate if not sold out online. Gate prices: $20 half-day pass, $30 day pass and $45 weekend pass. Kids under 14 free.