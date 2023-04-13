The Border Mail
HotHouse Theatre will finally present Prima Facie on the third attempt

By Jodie Bruton
April 13 2023 - 10:00am
Third time's a charm and this multi-award winning play is finally landing on the Border later this month. Picture by Brett Boardman
AFTER a sold-out run on the West End, Griffin Theatre Company's original production of Suzie Miller's Griffin Award-winning tour de force makes its much-anticipated way to HotHouse Theatre.

