AFTER a sold-out run on the West End, Griffin Theatre Company's original production of Suzie Miller's Griffin Award-winning tour de force makes its much-anticipated way to HotHouse Theatre.
Prima Facie is an indictment of the Australian legal system's failure to provide reliable pathways to justice for women in rape, sexual assault or harassment cases.
It's a work of fiction, but one that could have been ripped from the headlines of any paper, any day of the week; so common you could cry.
Sheridan Harbridge stars as Tessa, a criminal lawyer at the top of her game who knows the law permits no room for emotion.
To win, you just need to believe in the rules.
And Tessa loves to win, even when defending clients accused of sexual assault.
Her court-ordained duty trumps her feminism.
But when she finds herself on the other side of the bar, Tessa is forced into the shadows of doubt she's so ruthlessly cast over other women.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Turning Sydney's courts of law into a different kind of stage, this taut, rapid-fire and gripping one-woman show by Suzie Miller (Anna K, Sunset Strip) exposes the shortcomings of a patriarchal justice system where it's her word against his.
Maybe we need a new system.
Prima Facie was programmed in HotHouse Theatre's 2020 and 2021 seasons, both of which were cancelled due to COVID restrictions.
Third time's a charm and this multi-award winning play is finally landing on the Border.
As the fallout from the #metoo movement continues across the globe, it is time to open a conversation about the complexities of Australia's legal system.
Be part of the discussion at Thursday night's pre-show La Trobe Conversation panel at 6.15pm or hear about the work from the artists and have burning questions answered at Friday night's chat.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.