Sidelined Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor expects to return soon after tackling a new approach for his troublesome hamstrings in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Taylor hasn't played in either of the Bulldogs' wins over Lavington and North Albury.
"I'm going really well, I've been in full training for just over three weeks now, so you'll see me in the near future," he revealed.
Taylor, who turned 29 last Saturday, has been dogged by injuries since joining the Bulldogs for the 2021 season.
He had previously undergone two operations at Southport in 2020.
"I'm taking a different approach, I'm working with a bloke from Melbourne and trying to get some continuity back into my body," he explained.
"It's been a slow and steady progress and I'm feeling really confident with where I'm at."
While Taylor's had a frustrating run, he's been able to gradually improve the Bulldogs.
Wooden spooners in 2019, Wodonga posted four wins from the 13 games in the 2021 COVID-shortened season to finish a credible eighth position.
The Bulldogs doubled their wins last year to finish seventh and are currently on a six-match streak after snaring the last four games in 2022.
However, Wodonga would have to spring one of the upsets of the year to make it seven straight as it's away to grand finalists Wangaratta on Saturday night.
"It's a fantastic opportunity, they're the top side from last year and they won't be too far away from that again," he suggested.
"They've got some great and experienced players and it's a great opportunity to go down there and see where we're at."
Wodonga leads the competition, having played one more game than the bulk of the teams.
