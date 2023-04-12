The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Sidelined Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor expects to play soon

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Taylor looks to get his message across this year and hopefully he's about to do it on-field. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jordan Taylor looks to get his message across this year and hopefully he's about to do it on-field. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sidelined Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor expects to return soon after tackling a new approach for his troublesome hamstrings in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.