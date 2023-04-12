A combined loss of more than $5 million on poker machines in the space of six months in Wodonga has led Victoria's gambling regulator to begin inspecting venues in the Border city.
Data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission revealed significant increases in losses from July to December 2022 at the city's three venues with electronic gaming machines - Elgins, Blazing Stump Hotel and Birallee Tavern.
In the last six months of 2022, players at Elgins lost $3,766,024.50 from 80 licensed machines, up from $2,088,564.45 in the same period of 2021.
Blazing Stump Hotel had a net electronic gaming machine expenditure of $1,075,628.59 from the start of July to the end of December 2022, up from $858,218.10 in 2021, while Birallee Tavern had player losses of $892,327.50 to round out 2022.
Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission director Glorija Kuzman said inspectors would visit Wodonga, Towong and Alpine shires from April 11 to make sure gaming venues were following the rules.
"Last year, we undertook a metropolitan blitz and now we are watching gaming venues in regional Victoria very closely," she said.
"Inspectors will be attending venues this week to make sure the gambling industry in Wodonga, Towong and Alpine operates with safety, fairness and has integrity.
"We are targeting regional areas based on risk factors, such as projected high growth in player loss and a history of not following the rules."
Alpine Shire has two places with poker machines - Myrtleford Savoy Club and Bright's Star Hotel - with the latter's net expenditure $865,181.90 in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year, compared to $554,079.11 only 12 months earlier.
Myrtleford Savoy Club was more than $100,000 up during the same time with $593,083.20 in poker machine losses to the end of December 2022.
Ms Kuzman said gambling venues had legal obligations and a social licence with their communities to be doing all they can to minimise gambling harm.
"We know that some communities in these areas have been doing it tough - particularly in relation to recovering from the impacts of the bushfires and COVID - so that makes venue's social obligations even more important," she said.
Towong Shire's lone gaming venue at Corryong more than doubled its total from $74,253.38 to start the 2021-22 financial year to $179,668.13 from July 1 to December 31, 2022.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
