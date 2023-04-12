The Border Mail
Gaming venues in Wodonga, Alpine and Towong shires being inspected

By Beau Greenway
Updated April 13 2023 - 7:22am, first published 4:00am
Poker machine losses have risen at North East venues in the first six months of the 2022-23 financial year compared to 12 months earlier.
A combined loss of more than $5 million on poker machines in the space of six months in Wodonga has led Victoria's gambling regulator to begin inspecting venues in the Border city.

