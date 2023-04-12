Sixteen drivers were caught with drugs or excessive amounts of alcohol in their system across the North East on the Easter long weekend.
Operation Nexus, carried out by Victoria Police from Thursday, April 6 through to the end of Monday, April 10, resulted in 236 infringements for Wodonga and Wangaratta.
Wodonga had four drunk drivers and three detected with drugs, while seven motorists in Wangaratta were over the legal limit for alcohol and two were found to be under the influence of drugs.
"It's disappointing that we're still getting drink and drug driving and people doing the wrong thing," Wangaratta Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said.
"During these long weekends, you will be breath tested, expect to be drug tested, and, if you're doing the wrong thing, then expect to face the consequences."
Senior Sergeant Savage said a host of speeding and dangerous driving offences were also picked up.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Saturday April 8, a 62-year-old woman was clocked by police at 150km/h on Snow Road near Wangaratta and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.
The vehicle of a male driver in his 20s was also seized for 30 days after he was caught doing burnouts at Mount Buffalo on Sunday, April 9.
A male driver lost his licence for six months and was fined $786 when he was detected at 156km/h on the Hume Freeway near Dockers Plains on Monday, April 10.
Statewide, 7741 offences were detected, which included 2908 for speeding, 920 unregistered vehicles, 529 disqualified and unlicenced drivers, 343 mobile phone offences, 231 drink driving offences from 106,838 breath tests, 175 drug driving offences from 3263 tests and 167 vehicles impounded.
Meanwhile, Operation Easter 2023 in NSW saw 1187 speed infringements recorded for the southern region, which includes Murray River Police District.
Police conducted 29,797 breath tests and nabbed 43 drink drivers.
Four fatalities were recorded from 41 major crashes.
Almost 400 fines were issued to drivers across the Riverina in the four-day blitz.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.