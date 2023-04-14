THE origins of writing will be explored as part of a new lecture in Wodonga.
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Murray River will host Australian lecturer Gemma Black who will present: Calligraphy and the Invention of the Alphabet at the Butter Factory Theatre on Monday night.
The calligrapher, artist and teacher will look at how people developed the art of communication through creating signs, symbols and images.
She will explore the development of mark-making for commercial use and Christian religious manuscripts including masterpieces such as the Lindisfarne Gospels and the Book of Kells.
Ms Black is an Honoured Fellow and Fellow of the Calligraphy and Lettering Arts Society, UK.
Drinks will be served on Monday from 6pm with the lecture at 6.30pm.
