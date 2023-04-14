The Border Mail
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Murray River hosts Gemma Black in Wodonga

April 14 2023 - 1:00pm
ADFAS Murray River will host Gemma Black in Wodonga on Monday night.
THE origins of writing will be explored as part of a new lecture in Wodonga.

