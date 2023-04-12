Opponents to the Eastern Hill master plan say they are not convinced the establishment of an advisory panel will stop any plans for the landscape to be "riddled with mountain bike trails".
On Tuesday night, the council approved setting up the panel of seven community representatives and two councillors as an extension of community consultation for developing the site.
The panel of nine will have one representative from the Albury Rotary Club, Friends of Eastern Hill, Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers, AlburyCity Youth Council, Access and Inclusion Committee, Mungabareena Aboriginal Place Management Group, Sustainability Advisory Committee and two Albury councillors, mayor Kylie King and Daryl Betteridge
Friends of Eastern Hill spokeswoman Glenda Chapman, who opposes mountain bike trail plans, said she was puzzled as to why the Mountain Bikers were on the panel.
"From every submission that was put through during community consultation there is not one from the Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers," she said, referring to the 606 submissions received by the council - 30 of which were pro-bike trails.
"Most people just believe in the tranquility of the hill, it's the calming nature of the place, and a lot of people feel that will be lost if the bike trails are there, it's a place of connecting with nature without that sort of adrenaline rush around you.
"It's about the integrity of council, how can they keep ignoring the voices? We're convinced that it's a foregone conclusion."
Albury Mayor Kylie King said the panel was representative of community concerns over what was clearly a "special place".
"The idea of the advisory panel really is to look at all the issues, obviously, mountain bike trails is contentious," she said. "So that will certainly be a topic of discussion. But from all of that, it will all go back to the nine councillors anyway.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've certainly heard loud and clear that a lot of people want it left in that natural state, that passive recreation is important to them so we'll explore that in great detail.
"There were lots of polarising views, so you're going to have one submission that says they just want it left as it is, while you have another submission that says, 'Wow, I've been waiting for these trails to be improved.
"One thing that does come through in submissions is you can really get that emotional connection that people have with that place."
The council's service leader of city landscaping David Costello said the draft master plan had a 10 to 20-year time frame and that the plan was to create "something for everyone".
