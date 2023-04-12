The Border Mail
Eastern Hill master plan advisory panel approved - but criticised

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 12 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury mayor Kylie King and service leader of city landscapes David Costello with the Eastern Hill draft master plan yesterday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Opponents to the Eastern Hill master plan say they are not convinced the establishment of an advisory panel will stop any plans for the landscape to be "riddled with mountain bike trails".

