The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Five Albury councillors sign letter urging government to overhaul EV policy

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 12 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A charging station in Wangaratta where the city's mayor, Dean Rees, was one of the regional councillors to urge the federal government to fast track EV policies.
A charging station in Wangaratta where the city's mayor, Dean Rees, was one of the regional councillors to urge the federal government to fast track EV policies.

Albury Council has the second highest regional representation of more than 100 mayors and local councillors from multiple Australian states and territories to have published a letter urging the federal government to overhaul the country's electric vehicle policies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.