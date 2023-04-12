The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wanagaratta Rovers' Alex Marklew hates playing on Pies' Michael Bordignon

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 12 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers' defender Will Nolan is helped off after he was injured in the Good Friday win over Wangaratta. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta Rovers' defender Will Nolan is helped off after he was injured in the Good Friday win over Wangaratta. Picture by Mark Jesser

Livewire Wangaratta Rovers' forward Alex Marklew has admitted he can't stand playing against Wangaratta defender Michael Bordignon - because he's so good in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.