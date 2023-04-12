Livewire Wangaratta Rovers' forward Alex Marklew has admitted he can't stand playing against Wangaratta defender Michael Bordignon - because he's so good in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The pair is long-time rivals and resumed that battle in the riveting Good Friday clash.
Rovers trailed by 21 points early in the final quarter, but stormed home with Marklew kicking his second goal and the match-winner with 20 seconds left in the 11.7 (73) to 10.11 (71) thriller.
"Sometimes it's going to be a low-scoring game and you come up against (Dylan) Van Berlo, (Michael) Bordignon, 'Bords' is the best defender in the league, I absolutely hate playing on him, but it's always a good battle," Marklew remarked.
The Hawks' forward only kicked his first major at the 10-minute mark of the final quarter with a snap that bounced over the line, but that kick-started the comeback.
"Our main focus is never get out-marked, make a contest, which I thought I did and so I can hold me head high for that," he explained of his display.
"That's what Muz (coach Sam Murray) wants from me, work my backside off, compete, bring the ball to ground and the rest will come."
Marklew ran himself ragged, either trying to win possession or lay a tackle, in another sign the recently turned 27-year-old is continuing to mature.
"Definitely, when I first started playing I had a lot of older boys around me, I'm now one of the older boys, so I've to put my hand up and be more mature and be more of a leader,' he added.
And Marklew's work rate was mirrored by the team's defence, with the largely unheralded group battling the Pies' star-studded duo of coach Ben Reid and Did Simpson medallist Callum Moore.
"Our backs, who haven't played a lot of senior footy, took Ben Reid (four goals) really out of the game, while Cal Moore didn't have a massive day, he kicked a couple," the coach said.
Murray's older brother Paddy debuted for the Hawks on Reid, joining Sam and Toby, which means the four siblings have played seniors at the Hawks after Nick was signed by Adelaide.
Rovers naturally celebrated the win on the ground, given the frenetic finish, but Wangaratta will certainly mention it when they next meet in June as a number of their players watched the celebrations intensely.
The inaugural Good Friday clash between the neighbouring clubs started a bumper weekend for crowds.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Around 3000 attended the derby and Yarrawonga's annual game at Mulwala, while about 2200 and 2500 watched Wodonga and Myrtleford's games respectively.
