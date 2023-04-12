Break-in bandit busted in toilets with smokes, meth and more: Police

A man accused of stealing charity tins and dozens of packets of cigarettes in a late-night break-in has been caught hiding in a public toilet block.
Police began investigating a reported break-in at a store on Livingstone Street in Mathoura, believed to have occurred at 11.30pm on Easter Sunday.
Two charity tins, 40 packets of cigarettes and beverages were stolen in the course of the robbery, police said.
Their investigations led officers to a public toilet block within the visitor centre on the main road through Mathoura.
Police found a 28-year-old man hiding in the Moama Street toilets, they said, allegedly carrying contraband in a backpack.
Among the items seized by police were cigarettes, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Clothing relevant to the investigation was also taken by police. The man was arrested and taken to the police station in Deniliquin, where he was charged with break, enter and steal, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing equipment to administer prohibited drugs.
The Tocumwal man will face Deniliquin Local Court on Wednesday.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
