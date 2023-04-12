Albury Cougar players Timeeka Coleman and Jade Crook have scored in overtime to keep NSW Country's campaign alive at the under-18 national championships in Brisbane.
With scores tied at 60-60 at the end of the fourth quarter, and NSW Country needing a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive, Coleman made a clutch basket with 1.8 seconds remaining to give the side a 68-66 victory against Queensland North.
Earlier, Crook had nailed two free-throws to tie the scores in overtime and pave the way for Coleman's heroics.
The win sees NSW Country, with two wins and two losses, needing a win against Tasmania (3-1) on Thursday to progress to the knockouts.
Four Albury Cougars players are among the 10-person NSW Country side with Claudia Hocking and Aleira McCowan all part of Wednesday's win.
Queensland North made a late play for a draw, but a blocking play from centre Crook saw the shot miss.
Players were selected after a series of trials and training weekends in Sydney prior to the event.
Crook, 16, Hocking and McCowan, both 15, all hail from Albury while Coleman, 17, plays with the Cougars representative side but lives in Griffith.
A contingent of parents and family have travelled north from Albury to support the team, which played its first game on Sunday.
"The girls are loving it, they're getting on really well," parent Alison King, mother of Jade, said.
"They're staying together and riding the highs and lows together and they're getting great support from Basketball NSW and all the coaches."
The side has one head coach, and three assistant coaches.
The tournament provides young players an opportunity to be seen by national scouts as well as scouts from the US college system, with all games videoed.
Crook, Hocking and McCowan have all played for NSW Country at under-16 level.
NSW Country takes on Tasmania from noon on Thursday at the South Pine Sports Complex in Brisbane.
