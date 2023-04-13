Take some time to explore the exhibits and learn something new at the 28th Tallangatta Farming Expo on Thursday April 20 at the Tallangatta Showgrounds.
Some unique features of the event include the CFA fire behaviour table, the Ambulance Service will be demonstrating the use of defibrillators and Tallangatta & District Astronomy Club will have Sun Telescope to observe a partial solar eclipse.
Market: Snowy Mountains Eucalyptus Oil, Stewart Tracey & Mylon, Cheryl Bowen, Emerald Hills Cattle Co, Enjo Stephanie Gay, Felting By Vivien, Homemade by Beverley, Kazzasstuff, Lumanare De Soia, Mezmade and One Nation.
The sky's the limit for all things aerial application and the team at Rotor Solutions are reaching new heights with their new service on offer.
Rotor Solutions want to ensure no weed is left behind; commencing this autumn they will be offering agricultural application from drones.
Taking their experience, knowledge and skill into a new division of the business, Rotor Solutions' drones will be piloted by experienced agricultural helicopter pilots.
Drones have a place in agriculture in small and large farming situations, hill country to cropping and with a full service shop, Rotor Solutions have a solution for you.
"While we love how precise and accurate we can be with the helicopter and have spent time and money investing in new technologies to ensure this is always the case, sometimes a buffer isn't close enough," Rotor Solutions general manager Monique Acton-Adams said.
"We are very much at a place now where trees need to be protected, but also proper weed management doesn't leave large weedy clumps under trees.
"So many customers want under the trees sprayed right up to the tree line and sometimes these areas are too tight for the helicopter or it's too risky."
Monique describes how the helicopter and the drone can work together or separately, but the goal is they will complement each other.
"The helicopter will come in and do as much of the spraying as is possible, such as the large open areas and the normal work it would do," Monique said.
"The drone will then come in and clean up all those 'too close' areas: under trees, around sensitive areas and closer to the tight spots, like power lines.
"The drone can also be used for smaller jobs, jobs which are out on their own, jobs that require special decontamination or are too high risk for the helicopter."
With the passion for offering the same result-driven service and the customer experience always priority, Rotor Solutions knows that the new service will be of benefit to many of their current, long standing customers, and hope it opens the door for new customers who may have shied away from aerial application in the past due to a fear of drift and bad aircraft control.
"We are adopting the same principles we use daily with helicopter application," Monique said.
"Ensuring correct spray mixes and ideal weather conditions, state-of-the-art equipment with tools specifically designed for the task, and using experienced staff who are trained above and beyond the industry standard ensuring the customer will get the best results possible."
The Rotor Solutions team will be at the Tallangatta Expo ready to answer any questions about your helicopter and drone requirements.
There will be an increase in lifestyle and market style exhibitors at this year's Tallangatta Farming Expo.
The decision to add more lifestyle exhibitors was made following their popularity at the 2022 event which was the first event in three years due to the pandemic.
A large crowd is expected at the 28th Expo which is running on Thursday April 20 during both the NSW and Victorian school holidays at the Tallangatta Showgrounds.
Of course the primary focus of the Tallangatta Expo will still be farming and visitors can expect to see a variety of exhibitors showcasing such things such as machinery, farm vehicles, aerial spraying, fencing, fodder, fertilisers.
The major sponsor for the event, RSA (Rotor Solutions Australia) will have one of their spray helicopters on site and will be keen to meet clients past present and future to discuss their needs with regard to aerial spraying.
Another highlight will be the presence of nbn Local Northeast Victoria.
Their purpose is to help business and community understand and uplift their digital connectivity and capability.
The nbn Local team will have a site at the Tallangatta Expo and will also do a presentation in the pavilion to give a broad overview of the role of the nbn Local and how to get the most out of it
This year's event will once again feature free gate entry for visitors, but a gold coin donation would be appreciated, with proceeds to go towards local Rotary Projects.
An added feature this year is a fire-wood raffle with $1000 worth of wood to be won in three draws ($500, $250 and $250).
Proceeds of this raffle will go to Shelterbox Australia, which is a Rotary Charity which undertakes to send practical aid to areas hit by flood, fire, famine, earthquakes and other disasters.
Typically the aid is in the form of tents, bedding, utensils and water purifying equipment. Shelterbox has already started to be involved with the tragic earthquakes in Tukiye and Syria.