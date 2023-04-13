A harmonious service with a shared goal Advertising Feature

Rotor Solutions offers comprehensive weed control including agricultural application from drones. Picture supplied

The sky's the limit for all things aerial application and the team at Rotor Solutions are reaching new heights with their new service on offer.

Rotor Solutions want to ensure no weed is left behind; commencing this autumn they will be offering agricultural application from drones.

Taking their experience, knowledge and skill into a new division of the business, Rotor Solutions' drones will be piloted by experienced agricultural helicopter pilots.



Drones have a place in agriculture in small and large farming situations, hill country to cropping and with a full service shop, Rotor Solutions have a solution for you.

"While we love how precise and accurate we can be with the helicopter and have spent time and money investing in new technologies to ensure this is always the case, sometimes a buffer isn't close enough," Rotor Solutions general manager Monique Acton-Adams said.



"We are very much at a place now where trees need to be protected, but also proper weed management doesn't leave large weedy clumps under trees.



"So many customers want under the trees sprayed right up to the tree line and sometimes these areas are too tight for the helicopter or it's too risky."

Monique describes how the helicopter and the drone can work together or separately, but the goal is they will complement each other.



"The helicopter will come in and do as much of the spraying as is possible, such as the large open areas and the normal work it would do," Monique said.

"The drone will then come in and clean up all those 'too close' areas: under trees, around sensitive areas and closer to the tight spots, like power lines.



"The drone can also be used for smaller jobs, jobs which are out on their own, jobs that require special decontamination or are too high risk for the helicopter."

With the passion for offering the same result-driven service and the customer experience always priority, Rotor Solutions knows that the new service will be of benefit to many of their current, long standing customers, and hope it opens the door for new customers who may have shied away from aerial application in the past due to a fear of drift and bad aircraft control.

"We are adopting the same principles we use daily with helicopter application," Monique said.



"Ensuring correct spray mixes and ideal weather conditions, state-of-the-art equipment with tools specifically designed for the task, and using experienced staff who are trained above and beyond the industry standard ensuring the customer will get the best results possible."