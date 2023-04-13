Yackandandah's Josh Garland needs little reminding how quickly fortunes can change in football.
After winning the Roos' best and fairest in 2021, Garland endured an injury riddled season last year after going down with an ankle complaint in round three.
He didn't play again until round 13.
"I missed about three months which was disappointing but that's football I guess," Garland said.
"I did a pretty good job of it and I have still got a few lingering effects but the specialist said it won't get much better than it is now.
"I'll just have to put up with a bit of pain but it's a small price to pay to be back playing again.
"A few of the boys copped some serious injuries last year as well including Ben McIntosh (broken foot) and Joakim Jarratt (fractured neck).
"The previous year (2021) was in stark contrast where we had a good run with injuries and the team got on a bit of a roll."
Garland's season mirrored the fortunes of his side after the Roos missed finals after finishing minor premier in 2021.
"We are not blaming injuries for missing finals," he said.
"We still had a team more than capable of playing finals but just couldn't produce our best football for long enough against the other contenders.
"For whatever reason I think as a side we lacked that same hunger we had for success in 2021 and paid the price.
"In 2021 we started off well and got a bit of confidence early where last year we started slow and never really recovered."
Garland is confident the hunger and motivation that fuelled most of the 2021 season is back at Butson Park.
"Some of the blokes have put in an unbelievable pre-season this year," he said.
"Personally I missed a lot of it through injury and work but I expect the blokes that have put in the hard work to reap the benefits.
"Blokes like Ben McIntosh, Jim O'Connell and Gus Lingham have been leading the standards on the track.
"Liam Williams has really caught my eye as well and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go to another level.
"Then we also added a bit of experience with Lee Dale coming back to the club and recruiting Zack Leitch.
"Bailey Dale is also back after previously playing fourths and could be a bit of an X-factor after not playing much footy recently.
"We lost a few over the off-season as well that we would have liked to keep.
"Jay Hillary's departure hurts but it's good to see him having a crack at the O&M.
"So I feel we have got a better list but that doesn't always guarantee success."
