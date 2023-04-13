The Border Mail
Border communities embrace renewable, community-focused energy hubs

TH
By Ted Howes
April 13 2023 - 6:00pm
The 274 kWh battery and 65 kW solar installation is the first community-owned behind-the-meter solar power system to supply retail electricity customers in Australia and will provide power to about 40 Yackandandah households. Picture supplied
Yackandandah, Beechworth and Albury-Wodonga residents are embracing renewable energy, with several community power hubs being formed.

Local News

