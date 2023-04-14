Easter chill a preview of things to come in Border North East

Other very hot April days at both these outback Queensland towns were recorded in 1966, 1968, 1995, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2016. The following winters after these cases were all notably colder than normal in Victoria and NSW. This year has seen many significant weather events running parallel to that of 2002. Macquarie Island, well south of Tasmania, recorded its warmest January since 2002, and just recently Mackay on the central Queensland coast recorded its driest March since 2002. In October and November 2001 there was excessive rain over most of eastern Australia, and this happened in both October and November last year.

