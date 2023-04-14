Easter chill a preview of things to come in Border North East

This year featured one of the coldest Easter breaks on record in Victoria and the Riverina.
Melbourne itself recorded the coldest Easter since 1977. Rain fell on all four days of Easter in Melbourne, which also happened previously in 1917, 1935, 1939 and 1965.
This cold Easter air mass did not extend further north beyond Moree, where St George recorded 35 degrees and Roma recorded 34.6 on Good Friday. For both towns, these temperatures were within two degrees of the hottest April day on record. At both Blackall and Barcaldine the temperature reached a near record April temperature of 37 degrees on Good Friday.
Other very hot April days at both these outback Queensland towns were recorded in 1966, 1968, 1995, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2016. The following winters after these cases were all notably colder than normal in Victoria and NSW. This year has seen many significant weather events running parallel to that of 2002. Macquarie Island, well south of Tasmania, recorded its warmest January since 2002, and just recently Mackay on the central Queensland coast recorded its driest March since 2002. In October and November 2001 there was excessive rain over most of eastern Australia, and this happened in both October and November last year.
The year 2002 was a dry one over most of the nation, with very low temperatures in our regions during late June and most of July 2002, including minus 5.5 a month later in Rutherglen.
The spring of 2002 was notably warmer and drier than usual, with temperatures topping 35 degrees by the third week of October and low 40s by December.
On the current weather chart, a new low pressure is approaching our region and will bring showery periods to mainly Victoria and Tasmania.
A second low pressure is now forming south west of Perth, and this one will be more active as it reaches our region during the coming weekend.
Heavier rainfalls and stronger winds and maximum temperatures will continue to be below normal on most days for the rest of April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.