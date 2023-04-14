The Border Mail
Easter chill a preview of things to come in Border North East

By Peter Nelson
April 15 2023 - 8:30am
We can expect cooler temperatures across the Riverina and North East throughout the remainder of April. Picture by Shutterstock
This year featured one of the coldest Easter breaks on record in Victoria and the Riverina.

