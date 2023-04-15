Reporting on milk deal has missed the point

The commentary about the sale of two Saputo milk processing plants in Melbourne and Sydney has completely missed the messages.
In a small way it is called buying back the farm, a multinational selling to a publicly owned Australian company.
Bega made the first moves, snapping up Japanese owned Lions drinks business along with US-owned Vegemite from Kraft.
It is also arguably for the first time a major retailer, Coles, is processing direct from farmers and selling on the retail market.
It certainly buys beef and lamb direct from the farm and feedlot but they do not process.
The public and media continually bleat that we sell our souls overseas, but hey ... here is an opportunity for the consumers to put money back into farmers' pockets.
Of course, the ailing co-operative sector would put up a hand to be a player, but it is small bickies nationally.
It is understandable that Saputo wanted the leave a market that they had no promotional control over.
It is sure to have seen that value adding in the dairy case is its forte.
However, through Warrnambool Cheese and Butter, it can further grow its already highly regarded Sungold milk label.
Reports have said Coles wants to ensure farmer supply in a shrinking dairy supply market.
However, in the end it is the contract price that they pay dairy farmers that will tell.
Currently, it is believed Coles has around 100 dairy farm suppliers.
Watch this space to see if Coles moves into manufacturing an increased range of products.
From elsewhere ... how far would you go for a nice drop of plonk?
One couple who went way too far have been sentenced to jail time for the theft of millions of dollars of wine from a Spanish hotel.
As for how it went down... court documents say that at 2am, the woman - who also happens to be a former Mexican beauty pageant contestant - ordered a salad to distract the night staff while the man swiped a key for the hotel cellar from reception.
When he took the wrong one, the woman was forced to order dessert.
That gave him time to get the right key, stuff 45 bottles of extremely valuable wine into some bags, and then muffling the sound with hotel towels.
Criminal genius, right? Apparently not - despite their "meticulous planning", the pair were found out and arrested nine months later and each sentenced to 4.5 years in jail.
They'll emerge well-aged, with notes of regret.
Of course, we are told ad nauseam that emissions need to be drastically reduced or the populace faces armageddon from climate change.
The catch cry is that we need to take heed of the science and everything is stacked against us in the future. Who am I to argue? I did pass science and geology in secondary school, however the current debate is indeed well advanced of my pay grade.
Right in the firing line are emissions from cattle and sheep, which of course has attracted the whacko fringe hell bent on a vegan future.
Now, a Victorian university based ecologist has called out farm dams as high emitters of greenhouse gases, giving off four times more methane than natural water bodies.
By making a few simple changes, however, the researchers found farmers can radically reduce methane emissions from dams.
Increasing the amount of oxygen in the water by increasing plant life in and around dams, they could reduce nitrogen and phosphorous levels in the water - allowing oxygen to increase, and cutting methane emissions by 20 per cent.
Pulling figures out of the sky, it is estimated that there are around 2 million farm dams.
Fencing off dams and installing pumps supply a trough system is claimed to be the answer.
This is hardly a mind shattering idea for farmers looking to improve water quality, which is beneficial to stock health.
When cattle, in particular, drink direct from dams they become affected by faeces and urine.
Farm dams also are affected by harvesting water high loads of fertiliser and manure that is deposited in paddocks.
It is not unusual that following a drought and then heavy rain dams become a cesspool of manure and organic matter.
The public and media continually bleat that we sell our souls overseas, but hey ... here is an opportunity for the consumers to put money back into farmers' pockets. Of course, the ailing co-operative sector would put up a hand to be a player, but it is small bickies nationally. It is understandable that Saputo wanted the leave a market that they had no promotional control over. It is sure to have seen that value adding in the dairy case is its forte.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.