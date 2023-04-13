Man injured in earthmover rollover at Castle Creek property

A man has been hospitalised following an extensive rescue operation near Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to Castle Creek Road at Castle Creek about 10.40am on Thursday.
A man suffered upper body injuries after a crash involving an earthmover.
The machine rolled at a rural property with a large number of police, firefighters, paramedics, SES members and Wodonga Council staff attending the scene.
The man was extracted from the site before being taken to Albury hospital about 2.30pm.
Police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said the injuries were not life threatening.
"It was a multi-agency approach, it was well handled and well managed," he said.
"We managed to get him extracted and taken to hospital.
"We were there for several hours."
The incident occurred in steep terrain, with emergency vehicles required to cross a creek to access the injured man.
