Man in court over deadly utility rollover on Eldorado track

A man has faced court following a fatal crash at Eldorado.
Aaron James Miller, 19, faces charges including drink driving, dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, and carrying passengers in a part of a vehicle not designed to carry passengers.
The charges stem from an incident on Mulls Track on September 11, 2021.
Defence Force member Lachlan Clulow, 19, was crushed underneath a grey Volkswagen Amarok utility on the truck.
The incident occurred about 10.45pm.
The Volkswagen reportedly drove up an embankment before rolling onto its side.
Tributes made to the late man following the incident note he had enlisted in the army on May 11, 2020, and had served 16 months with the Royal Corps of Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at Bonegilla.
He was farewelled at a military funeral in Western Australia about a month after the fatal crash.
Police said five people had been travelling in the vehicle, and that the then 18-year-old driver had allegedly left the scene before being taken into custody.
Investigators filed six charges on September 9 last year and in January 31 this year.
Miller appeared briefly before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday on a video link.
He was represented by lawyer Sally Wilson.
The matter was largely procedural and lasted less than five minutes.
Magistrate Ian Watkins released charge sheets.
The matter will return to court on May 11.
Miller is not in custody over the allegations.
