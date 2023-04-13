There is only one Michael Rampal; anyone who's played with or against him will vouch for that. But what's the real story behind one of country football's most unique characters? STEVE TERVET decided to find out.
ST: Round one is upon us; how important is your preparation?
MR: It's always been a massive target for me since I was young. You're a reflection of the environment you're in and the pre-season with Holbrook has excelled from last year, so we're progressing. I'm not one of those people that rolls into the season and says 'by round five, I'll be ready to go' - the game hasn't changed, we're not moving into a new system or new rules so everything's there. The preparation started pre-Christmas and we're ready to go.
ST: What does 'being ready' look like for you?
MR: You've got the physical side but it's not an individual sport... we've had a couple of team changes, that team, dynamic we've got, knowing the players you'll be playing with through the year, that's another key part of the direction this year. I've got a coach (Matt Sharp) who's tasted success now and he's a smart guy, he knows that standing still and doing the same things doesn't last long. You can ride on the history of what you've accomplished in the past but you soon get found out. You can't hang your hat on what you did last year, you're only as good as your next game and our next game is against Jindera. That's what everyone will be ranking us on. They won't be ranking us on last year's game, they'll be ranking us on round one - and that's how it should be.
ST: How would your team-mates describe you?
MR: Probably different from last year, because I rolled in the door - and I roll in the door a certain way. I've done it my whole life and there would have been eyes rolling. There would have been guys in the background going 'who is this bloke, is he serious?' I'm an intense character. I don't rock up just to tick the box, I rock up to train. I'm intimidating, I say words, I'm boisterous, I let people know if they're doing something wrong, I challenge people. Especially if I see someone with potential that rocks up one week and they're on fire and the next week, they're blase. I'll let them know about it. I get them to the standard we need to be at and I challenge them to be better every week. That's what I do. I do it with juniors, I do it with guys with resumes longer than mine, I do it with guys that have accomplished a lot in their life, I do it with guys that have got kids, I do it with guys that work long hours, I do it with everyone, that's how I do. Show potential and I'll hold you to that potential and I'll make sure you own that potential when you rock up. Let's be honest, you rock up to footy training and it's a two-hour session with regards to rocking up and leaving but how much football work do you do in that two hours? You're probably only doing 40 minutes of real work so let's work in that 40 minutes. There's plenty of enjoyment before, there';s plenty of enjoyment after and there's enjoyment in between. I find that enjoyable but some guys might think it's different. I can be considered a bit of a weirdo in that aspect but I love that dynamic. I love challenging other people and myself. I don't want to rock up to training and people are going half-arsed. I want to be challenged too, that's how I get better, so I need that - and guys do challenge me.
ST: So you're taking people out of their comfort zone; does it bother you if they like you or not?
MR: Yes - in our inner sanctum. There's a couple of aspects of me. There's the playing aspect, that's what the opposition see and there's probably a lot of them who don't like it. They probably think I'm a weirdo and they walk away at the end of the day, going 'that guy's a...' but they don't understand what I am. I know what I have to do to get the best out of me on that certain playing field and that's what I do. My playing group, which understands me, and the people who know me, all aspects of me - my family aspect, my working aspect, my playing aspect - they understand there's different sides to me at different times. But when we're on the training track, or we're on the ground, they know what they're going to get from me there and they understand. As soon as that siren goes, am I different? Yes, I probably am. I've always got that edge in me around that sort of environment. I'm not going to act like that in a working environment, I'm not stupid, but I know what gets the best out of me in certain environments and I utilise that to my advantage. Once my playing group understands that, they know 'well, if he's on, there's a good chance we're going to be on too' so it works together. That's the dynamic which is challenging in a sporting team environment; you've got different characters. You've got your blase guys that rock up and it works for them to be on their headphones before a game, in their own world, cracking jokes and doing all that sort of stuff but they get out on the ground and they light it up. That's them, and you've got to understand that, and I do. Sometimes you go hard at those sort of guys and you don't want to create a wall between you. You've got to understand the people you're dealing with and one of my strengths is understanding people. That's what I bring. I know I'm a 10 and I know some guys rock up at a five or a three and they get to that 10 in their own way. Not everyone's going to walk your line because it doesn't work for them.
ST: Where does your intensity come from?
MR: I'm a self-motivator. I don't need someone to do something for me to rock up. I watch elite sport, I'm a bit older than the dynamic I'm in at the moment so things have changed. Everything successful in my life, whether it's in work, with my family or whatever, there's always been that little niche of autocratic management style there, to ask the question in regards to effort. I ask those questions and some guys don't want to go down that path, that's fine, but I'll still ask the question. I love challenging people.
ST: How did you get started in sport?
MR: I was pretty accident-prone as a young child so Mum was pretty hesitant but the day came and that energy and effort was there from day one. Even back then, the coaches liked having that element in their team. I grew up in the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne and the Narren Warren Magpies was my first team.
ST: You went on to play for the Dandenong Stingrays; how did that journey unfold?
MR: I was blessed with ability. I can't remember coming home from school and not playing sport in the back yard. In those days, there was no Insta or Snap and yes, I had a PlayStation at home but I grew up with a brother and there were numerous fights in the back yard when Mum rang the dinner bell because I was halfway through an over playing cricket and didn't want to stop. In terms of playing sport, it was all about enjoyment. I was a fast, skinny kid and, even at that young age, there was no shying away from being competitive. I think that aspect gets a little bit lost these days. Sport's not for everyone but I think, these days, we push people into things where it might not be for them. We try to dilute things but understanding what winning and losing means is massively important. I'm sure there's plenty of books written and higher educated people who say otherwise but I remember driving home from a loss, having a sook in the car and being upset at my performance or if the team didn't win. You know what, it was about winning and losing and to me, growing up, that's what sport was about. Some of the kids these days who are passionate about sport, whether you score it or not, they know the score, they're there to win, they're going to lose sometimes and there's nothing wrong with that. We all play to win but there's going to be times when you're going to lose. That's what sport is. It's competitive and if you're in a team environment, you work out what you can do to beat the other team and if you don't succeed, you go back, you get better and you try again. It's not about 'no-one lost today, guys, we all tried hard and we all had a good time.' Have a look around now, have a look at the O and M, look at the Hume League, Tallangatta League and there's players in all those leagues who are getting better. They are. These guys do extras, they don't just rock up from work on a weekend and play footy, it's a big thing. There's kids in that team playing from 16 years of age and they've never been in an autocratic management style. They've been wrapped in bubble-wrap their whole junior careers, being told to enjoy it and that no matter what happens, they're a winner, and then they get to a higher grade and they might get a coach like me who's willing to tell them what they're doing wrong and they crumble because they've never had that aspect of failure.
ST: You ended up taking a different path and didn't play football for more than a decade. What happened?
MR: I wasn't a high academic in school, I worked in the morning at a supermarket, I went to school during the day and played football in the afternoon. My father sat me down, I wasn't doing the best at school but we negotiated with the school to spread out my VCE and do it over three years. I got my certificate, I was doing quite well at football at that stage, stepped into my under-18 year at the TAC Cup and that environment was great, being around some of those guys who went further had a massive influence on my life. Dad could see the blinkers were on and all I was thinking about was football so without forcing me in one direction, he planted the seed that it was a good idea to have something else there in case things went pear-shaped. What's the median length of a football career - five years on a list? Earn a bit of money and you're out, so what are you going to do then? He told me 'you're not living at home when you're 50' so I chose to do an apprenticeship through VACC (Victorian Automotive Chamber of Commerce). I worked at Garry & Warren Smith Holden in the HSV department for the duration of my apprenticeship and they had a relationship with the Kmart Racing Team back then. I said 'no' a couple of times but one weekend they were at Phillip Island and I had nothing on that weekend so I went and it grew from there. I obviously packed the fridge and swept the floor quite good, knew my left and right, was happy to do jobs, I was punctual, presentable, all of that basic stuff. These days, go and ask a tradie around here that's looking for an apprentice. They probably go through them like tissues because one day, they're there, the next day, they're not, the next day they're complaining about lifting a wheelbarrow, the next day they're asking for a pay rise. I worked at the HSV dealer team for 12 months unpaid. I was doing my apprenticeship at Holden, I used to go there every day after work because in that industry, back in the day, it was 'it doesn't matter if you got the work done today because we've got all night, the truck leaves on Thursday.' It linked both of my passions because I had a mechanical aptitude and I loved being in that sporting environment. They were an elite team within the automotive industry so it gave me the best of both worlds. I wasn't into motorsport as a youngster but it gave me that edge and that opportunity to bring both of my passions together.
ST: What did they make of Michael Rampal in the garage?
MR: I brought that football bravado to the race team and, trust me, the eyes were rolling. I'm telling guys like Garth Tander to keep his fluids up and slapping him on the arse, I've even got a message from him here, 'Mick, remember to hydrate!' By the end of it, they knew exactly who I was. Even though I was a junior back then, it was one aspect which added to the team dynamic and helped to make it successful. If you're the guy that's building the doors on the race car, be the best at building the doors on the race car. If you're the guy that's doing the front suspension on the race car, be the best at doing the front suspension. Under a good autocratic management style from Rob Crawford, the best boss I've ever had, it was enjoyable, you knew where you stood all the time and we had standards. I spent 12 years in the industry, nationally and internationally, I was part of a team that won back-to-back teams' and driver's championships so I didn't think it was a waste of 12 years of my life.
ST: How did you find your way back to football?
MR: My wife grew up in Thurgoona and my father-in-law had been a member there for 30 years. We moved to the area from Melbourne and we started to watch a bit of local football. It was a bit of a joke when we were living in Melbourne, my wife said 'if we move to the country, you can have a kick at country footy' but she didn't really know me in regard to that aspect of my life and how seriously I took my football so she probably regrets getting me back into it now! I got there and the switch flicked. The first training session, I didn't wear any footy attire and I did that purpose because I didn't want people to ask 'who's this guy?' I walked in wearing plain black Nike shorts, a black Nike t-shirt, I had my hat peaked down a little bit and the coaches didn't take too much notice of me. I can still remember that first drill really clearly. It was Blair Osmond and me, it was competitive work on the inside and receive the handball out, just a circle around you. I think Blair had more scratches on him than he's ever had in his life and the coaches got to me pretty quickly. They took me to one side and asked me if I was interested in having a kick that year. I didn't know anyone, so I wasn't as vocal early but it didn't take long. Within a week of being there, I'd got the bug back and brought what I bring.
ST: How much did you enjoy your time at the kennel?
MR: I loved it. I'm a premiership player there, best-and-fairest and I won a league medal so I think they understood my worth - not just on the field but off it too. I had a massive connection there with the community, the youth and the netballers. I had no issues creating relationships and I still see juniors players from that era down at the shops and they'll give me a high-five. I didn't leave there on bad terms, we were really honest with each other and spoke about what I was feeling at the time. I went there as a mature-age player and a lot of those older boys weren't there when I left. I didn't want to take the spot of a guy in a developing team so I thought it was a great opportunity for me to go have a look.
ST: Bearing in mind your age, how much thought went into choosing your next club?
MR: Credit to Holbrook because they went to opposition clubs and asked the question about me. It's easy to go up to someone's mate and go 'how good is he?' but they went to the opposition. They knew what they were getting ability-wise but I don't think they understood what they were getting off the field.
ST: Injury restricted you to eight games in 2022 but you finished the year by picking up the Wallace Ocock Memorial Trophy, the most prestigious award Holbrook gives out, for consistency, club spirit and sportsmanship. How do you reflect on the year?
MR: Going into a new environment, you want to perform. You want to rock up and be accountable all the time but I broke my arm in round three - it was a mistake on my part, an act that didn't need to be done - and I had that setback. I remember driving to the hospital with the bone hanging out of my arm, I knew it was broken and, in my mind, I was thinking 'six weeks' and I was on my phone, looking at who we play in six weeks. But it wasn't six weeks, there was rehab after the bone had mended and I had massive issues with my hand. Last year was frustrating but it taught me a lot about myself. I love the sport but there's a lot of people in sporting communities that love the sport too and there's a lot you can do in a sporting community beside just playing the sport. Yes, I had a broken arm but I didn't miss a session at Holbrook plus I was doing my extras, making sure that if my time came, I wasn't just going to get invited into the team because of who I was or what I've done before and there was no way I was taking anyone's spot if I didn't deserve it. There was no way I was going to roll into a grand final team ahead of guys who had done the work all year, it just wouldn't have happened. Even though I was there, it didn't feel like I was with the boys, so I had to do things which made up for it. I enjoyed it and it's a credit to Holbrook for building that environment where you want to rock up and that's what I felt there. To get that trophy at the end of the season, I was blown away. Robbie Mackinlay did a speech and it was at that point I realised I'd got something out of my year. I'll cherish the premiership medal all my life but to walk out with that trophy... Was it worth it? Bloody oath it was.
ST: What's really driving you this year?
MR: People are probably expecting me to say I'm closer to the end than the start and looking at developing others and being more of a leader but unfortunately for them, I start this season saying it's going to be the best season I've ever had. I haven't missed a session all pre-season. We play this sport with our team-mates to be competitive, to give effort and succeed and that's what I'm looking at doing this year. Holbrook's never gone back-to-back so that's a massive carrot. Go ask Thurgoona, Holbrook or my race teams and they'll tell you I love carrots.
ST: What does your future hold?
MR: I'd love to still be a part of football after I retire. Elite youth development is something I am passionate about because I think there's a couple of aspects in that area these days that are lacking. I bring that autocratic management style, I bring the truth and I think that's how people develop the best. I know some kids these days are nurtured and times have changed with regard to how we bubble-wrap our kids and then throw to the wolves when they're older and expect them to succeed but I reckon we need to challenge people in all aspects and at all ages. I think it gets the best out of them. You've got to build that in youth because, trust me, you don't want to be the guy that's 18 or 19 years old who walks into an autocratic management style and has never had one before because I'm not sure how long you're going to last.
