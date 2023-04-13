MR: I was blessed with ability. I can't remember coming home from school and not playing sport in the back yard. In those days, there was no Insta or Snap and yes, I had a PlayStation at home but I grew up with a brother and there were numerous fights in the back yard when Mum rang the dinner bell because I was halfway through an over playing cricket and didn't want to stop. In terms of playing sport, it was all about enjoyment. I was a fast, skinny kid and, even at that young age, there was no shying away from being competitive. I think that aspect gets a little bit lost these days. Sport's not for everyone but I think, these days, we push people into things where it might not be for them. We try to dilute things but understanding what winning and losing means is massively important. I'm sure there's plenty of books written and higher educated people who say otherwise but I remember driving home from a loss, having a sook in the car and being upset at my performance or if the team didn't win. You know what, it was about winning and losing and to me, growing up, that's what sport was about. Some of the kids these days who are passionate about sport, whether you score it or not, they know the score, they're there to win, they're going to lose sometimes and there's nothing wrong with that. We all play to win but there's going to be times when you're going to lose. That's what sport is. It's competitive and if you're in a team environment, you work out what you can do to beat the other team and if you don't succeed, you go back, you get better and you try again. It's not about 'no-one lost today, guys, we all tried hard and we all had a good time.' Have a look around now, have a look at the O and M, look at the Hume League, Tallangatta League and there's players in all those leagues who are getting better. They are. These guys do extras, they don't just rock up from work on a weekend and play footy, it's a big thing. There's kids in that team playing from 16 years of age and they've never been in an autocratic management style. They've been wrapped in bubble-wrap their whole junior careers, being told to enjoy it and that no matter what happens, they're a winner, and then they get to a higher grade and they might get a coach like me who's willing to tell them what they're doing wrong and they crumble because they've never had that aspect of failure.