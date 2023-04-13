Drug user charged after failing to return Wodonga rental car

A man charged with car theft over a rental vehicle that wasn't returned for more than a month is a chronic user of amphetamines, a court has heard.
Christopher Graham appeared in the dock of the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday, having been arrested on Good Friday.
The court on Thursday heard Graham had asked a woman to rent a vehicle from the Wodonga Hertz.
He was unable to do so himself as he was banned from driving.
The victim travelled to the Melrose Drive business on February 18, 2021.
After signing the paperwork, she was given a Toyota Yarris which was given to Graham to use.
A request was made by police for the vehicle to be returned on March 19, due to concerns about the erratic way it was being driven in NSW.
The woman who rented the car also asked Graham to return it four days later, but he failed to do so.
A witness spotted the vehicle being driven back to the woman's home on March 25, but the original plates were missing.
Graham was then arrested the following month and charged with car theft and driving matters.
Graham had previously come to the attention of Wodonga police officers after being caught drug driving.
Police were also called to a home on Conway Court on April 13, 2021, after he arrived at a woman's home.
The victim called police after he was refused entry.
Graham was found by police hiding inside the woman's garage, and a search found opioid based drug strips in his possession.
Police also found him with an illegal baton during a traffic stop on May 11 of that year.
Graham was found hiding in the back seat of his mother's Suzuki on Wilson Street.
He tried to flee, but was arrested, with a search finding the baton in a bum bag.
Lawyer Joseph Battiato said his client was trying to stop using drugs, and was receiving monthly injections to do so.
"Unfortunately he's a chronic user of amphetamines and he's trying to turn that around," he said.
"You will see he has an extensive criminal history."
Mr Battiato asked magistrate Ian Watkins to release his client, given the time he had already served, followed by a corrections order.
Mr Watkins ordered the 34-year-old be assessed for his suitability to undertake such an order.
Graham will return to court on Friday for sentencing.
He was bailed to live with his cousin at a Kingfisher Drive home ahead of the sentencing.
His grandmother supported him in court on Thursday.
