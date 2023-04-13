The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug user charged after failing to return Wodonga rental car

By Wodonga Court
April 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police photograph of Christopher Graham, 34.
A police photograph of Christopher Graham, 34.

A man charged with car theft over a rental vehicle that wasn't returned for more than a month is a chronic user of amphetamines, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.