Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan cleared of fractured ribs

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:40pm
Wangaratta Rovers' Will Nolan is helped off after he was injured in a marking contest against Wangaratta on Good Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Courageous Wangaratta Rovers' defender Will Nolan has been cleared of broken ribs, but is still likely to miss two games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

