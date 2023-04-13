Courageous Wangaratta Rovers' defender Will Nolan has been cleared of broken ribs, but is still likely to miss two games in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Nolan was injured just before half-time in the Good Friday game against Wangaratta.
He was forced from the field and didn't return.
"I copped a knock to the ribs in a marking contest," he revealed.
"The scans show no fractures, but they think there could be some hairline cracks."
Although he wasn't able to finish the game, where Rovers stormed home in the final minutes to seal a thrilling two-point win, Nolan didn't go to hospital on the day, so he was able to watch the frenetic ending.
"I was just happy to get the win in the end, which was good," he said.
Nolan will miss tomorrow's away game against Wodonga Raiders and is an unlikely starter back at home against Lavington on April 22.
The left-footer has made a name for himself in recent years as one of the most consistent small defenders in the league with his unselfish acts of courage and composure under pressure.
