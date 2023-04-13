It was always going to be a case of when and not if George Alexander returned to Osborne.
The talented key forward departed the Tigers to join Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong two years ago in a major coup for the Riverina league club.
Alexander left Tigerland with two senior premierships and the reputation as one of the most promising tall forwards in the competition.
The 24-year-old returns to his junior club with an even bigger reputation after playing an instrumental role in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong winning the flag last year.
"I was close to returning to Osborne last year but decided to have another season with Ganmain," he said.
"It was a tough decision to leave Osborne initially but my partner is from Ganmain and was the main reason I made the move.
"I also knew quite a few players from Ganmain so when the opportunity came up I decided to try something different.
"I was fortunate enough to have a bit more success and win another flag.
"It was obviously a huge thrill but it was also a big relief to see football return to normal after a couple of frustrating years with Covid."
In a daunting prospect for the Tigers' rivals, Alexander feels his stint in the Riverina league has seen him return as a more complete player.
"No doubt playing in the Riverina league and at a club like Ganmain was good for my development," he said.
"I played a bit of a different role at Ganmain than when I was previously at Osborne.
"At Osborne in 2019 I played predominantly as that higher forward up the ground.
"But last year I played a lot more as a deep forward where you probably have a few more one-on-one contests and you have to use your body a bit more.
"So I feel I'm a bit more of a complete player who can play either role, depending on who we are playing and what suits the side best."
ALSO IN SPORT
Alexander finished runner-up in the league goalkicking last season after booting 59 majors.
Ironically, he was beaten for the goalkicking title by former team-mate and young gun Sam Stening who plays for Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Alexander and Stening played together in Osborne's most recent flag in 2019 with Alexander 19 and Stening 16.
Although Alexander had the last laugh after defeating Stening's side in the decider.
Osborne are set to boast the most firepower in the competition this year with the combination of Alexander alongside Hayden Armstrong who is back for a second stint with the Tigers.
"I'm looking forward to playing alongside 'Big H' (Armstrong)," he said.
"He boasts an impressive record for Ainslie and has won a few flags and league goalkicking titles."
