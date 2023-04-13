Corowa pairing Jan Mills and Louise Holden won the Riverina Women's Golf Association's first major event of the year on Thursday, April 13.
The duo won the overall title in the RWGA foursomes championships at Commercial Albury Golf Club.
"The course was in fantastic condition, the players couldn't have been happier and it was beautiful weather after the rain on Wednesday, plus we had good numbers, so our coordinator Sameera Bashir deserved all the praise," RWGA match committee member Sandy Newton enthused.
Around 100 players contested the titles, which are the first of the association's three top events, also taking in the sand green championships and the Riverina Open.
Mills and Holden not only won the Kennedy-Iverach Perpetual Trophy, the duo also snared the division one title with a scratch score of 134 for the 27 holes.
Home town duo Susan Egan and Ann Walker won division two with a scratch score of 148.
