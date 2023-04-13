The Border Mail
Corowa's Jan Mills and Louise Holden win Riverina Women's Golf title

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:38pm
Commercial Albury Golf Club's Jan Bye putts on the 18th. Picture by Ash Smith
Corowa pairing Jan Mills and Louise Holden won the Riverina Women's Golf Association's first major event of the year on Thursday, April 13.

Sports Journalist

