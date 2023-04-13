Osborne is set to be missing at least three premiership players for its highly-anticipated clash against Howlong at Osborne on Saturday.
Coach Joel Mackie revealed Des Kennedy medallist Marty Bahr, Declan O'Rourke and Sam Rutland will all be missing against the Spiders.
"Rutland will be out with a calf strain," Mackie said.
"Bahr and O'Rourke have only done limited work over the pre-season and will most likely play reserves."
The Tigers are expected to have at least four new faces in recruits Dan O'Connell, Hayden Armstrong, George Alexander and Matt McGrory.
O'Connell and Alexander return to their junior club and are previous premiership players with the Tigers.
Mackie also revealed the Tigers had recently signed Ollie McAlister.
McAlister is the son of premiership coach Daniel.
"Ollie won't play seniors this week but I expect him to during the season," Mackie said.
