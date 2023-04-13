Howlong were on the receiving end of two 10-goal plus hidings last year against the Tigers to highlight the difference between the two sides. The Spiders kept off-season departures to a bare minimum and were able to add some significant class in Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson from Corowa-Rutherglen. While Lane could win the Azzi medal without surprising, the Spiders appear to lack the overall class to seriously challenge the Tigers at this early stage of the season.

