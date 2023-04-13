Q: Who starts the season as pre-season flag favourites and why?
A: It's a bit like splitting hairs between Holbrook and Osborne but if forced to choose one, I would go the Brookers. Simply because they are the defending premier and have added further class to their list.
Q: Who do you regard as the biggest signing in the competition over the off-season?
A: I won't lie and thought I had won the recruiting lotto when we were able to sign the big fella in Jarred Lane. But I was a bit deflated when the Brookers got Raven Jolliffe. Jolliffe is simply a gun highlighted by his B&F win for the Rovers last season.
Q: You no doubt feel the Spiders boast a better list this season?
A: On paper we arguably look stronger but you still have to perform on the field. But in saying that I think Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera would all feel their lists are stronger as well.
Q: Osborne at Osborne is still the toughest test in the Hume league?
A: It is but the boys are genuinely excited by the challenge. You have to go there at some stage so why not round one and get an early indication of how you stack up against the perennial powerhouse?
Q: Which match-up is causing you the most headaches in the lead-up?
A: Obviously they will have a new look midfield with the addition of Dan O'Connell and Matt McGrory but it's the two big boys in attack in Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander who can cause the most damage if we don't get the match-up's right.
ROUND ONE
Saturday, April 15
Osborne v Howlong
Culcairn v Henty
Holbrook v Jindera
Lockhart v Magpies
Brock-Burrum v Bill. Crows
RWW Giants v CDHBU
OSBORNE v HOWLONG
Howlong were on the receiving end of two 10-goal plus hidings last year against the Tigers to highlight the difference between the two sides. The Spiders kept off-season departures to a bare minimum and were able to add some significant class in Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson from Corowa-Rutherglen. While Lane could win the Azzi medal without surprising, the Spiders appear to lack the overall class to seriously challenge the Tigers at this early stage of the season.
Verdict: Osborne by 36 points
