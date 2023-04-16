YOUR SAY: Yay to volunteers, boo to fruit bats and lots of views on Voice

Over the years governments with the use of broad general legislation have stifled any individual problem solving. A recent example was the "Intervention" Act 2007, which suspended the Racial Discrimination Act 1975, ended Indigenous permit control over access to Aboriginal land, abolished the Community Development Employment Project (CDEP) which led to the loss of family income, and replaced local organisations with government officials. Also, making welfare payments dependent on school attendance. All this has led to the loss of family income with the breakdown of community development and self-determination.