The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lily Kelly takes the plunge in A-grade netball after joining North Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Lily Kelly. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury's Lily Kelly. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lily Kelly is relishing her opportunity in A-grade netball after joining North Albury from Wodonga Raiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.