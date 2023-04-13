Lily Kelly is relishing her opportunity in A-grade netball after joining North Albury from Wodonga Raiders.
The 17-year-old had only played one quarter in the Ovens and Murray's top tier prior to her Hoppers debut away to Wodonga last Saturday.
But Kelly looked anything but a newbie, the athletic left-hander shooting 28 goals from 34 attempts to help steer her new side to a 50-41 victory at Martin Park.
"I'd waited a while just to get out there and play with all the girls - I haven't reallly played with any of them before - so it was really good to get a good win," Kelly said.
"We've been working really hard at training and we've had a few practice matches at J. C. King Park which really helped."
Kelly featured on grand final day last season, playing for Raiders in the 17-and-under decider against Wodonga.
"It was a big decision to move," she admitted.
"But I haven't really played A-grade before so it's a good challenge and I'm looking forward to learning lots off Em Browne and Fiona Boyer.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I wanted to challenge myself coming out of juniors and North Albury had really good players with Em and coaching with Fiona so it was really just wanting to go out of my comfort zone and see what I could do."
The former Howlong junior is also playing netball in Melbourne this year and can't wait to see how her game develops throughout 2023.
"I'm in a development team for Casey Demons," Kelly explained.
"I train on Sunday for an hour-and-a-half and then I play games on Tuesday.
"It's a bit faster but coming into A-grade here, the physicality is very similar.
"That first just gets the nerves out of the way and gives us a bit of confidence going forward.
"We're really young but we're learning lots and developing quickly so I think we can cause a few upsets during the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.