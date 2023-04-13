Q: Can the Roos make an early statement and claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier?
A: There is no doubt the Roos will be quietly confident of matching their more fancied opponent after destroying Thurgoona in the opening round and notching their first win at the venue in more than a decade.
Q: How many players can we expect the Swans to welcome back after being decimated in the opening round due to a wedding and injury?
A: At least half-a-dozen. Expect the Swans to include coach Brad Hibberson, brother Bodie, recruit Matt Swindells, Ash Van Klaveren, Barton medallist Scott Meyer and maybe Mark Doolan.
Q: Is star forward Mark Doolan under an early season injury cloud?
A: Doolan was in good touch for the Swans in pre-season hit-outs but recently injured his calf which could keep him sidelined for this week.
Q: Which match-up between the Swans and the Roos will be the most pivotal?
A: It's hard to go past the clash of the two big men in Scott Meyer and Zack Leitch. Meyer was the most dominant big man in the competition last year but Leitch has all the credentials to steal his crown.
Q: Who boasts the superior midfield?
A: The loss of Tom Bracher from the Swans midfield can't be underestimated and with the addition of Lee Dale for the Roos, the home side may hold a slight edge.
ROUND TWO
Saturday, April 15
Beechworth v Thurgoona
Yackandandah v Chiltern
Rutherglen v Tallangatta
Dederang-MB v Mitta Utd
Wod. Saints v Wahgunyah
Kiewa-SC v Barnawartha
YACKANDANDAH v CHILTERN
Intriguing early season clash between two sides most pundits expect to progress deep into September. You get the feeling that the Roos may have got the Swans at the perfect time to cause an upset. The defending premier will be underdone after a swag of players missed the opening round and the home side has the weapons to take full advantage with Zack Leitch, Lee Dale and Ben McIntosh ready to wreak havoc on the opposition.
Verdict: Yackandandah by five points
