The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning questions, Tallangatta league fixture and match of the round verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 14 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zack Leitch in action for Yackandandah against Thurgoona in the opening round a fortnight ago.
Zack Leitch in action for Yackandandah against Thurgoona in the opening round a fortnight ago.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS

Q: Can the Roos make an early statement and claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.