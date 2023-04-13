Intriguing early season clash between two sides most pundits expect to progress deep into September. You get the feeling that the Roos may have got the Swans at the perfect time to cause an upset. The defending premier will be underdone after a swag of players missed the opening round and the home side has the weapons to take full advantage with Zack Leitch, Lee Dale and Ben McIntosh ready to wreak havoc on the opposition.

