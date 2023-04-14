We haven't even reached the first bounce of the Hume League season and Ben Baker is already a 2023 best-and-fairest winner.
The Howlong midfielder polled 57 votes from just four matches playing for Banks Bulldogs in the Northern Territory Football League.
Conditions in the Top End were a rude awakening for Baker but he didn't take long to stamp his authority on the competition.
"The original plan was only to go up for a week for a holiday and play two games," Baker revealed.
"But they flew us back up there to play another couple of games to qualify for finals and then back up for another couple of games in finals.
"We ended up going back another four times so that tells you how much we loved it up there.
"I went with another bloke (from Howlong), Blake Williams, and we had a ball.
"The footy club up there was like another home club for us, they were all great blokes and we just loved it."
Baker made his Banks debut against the Jabiru Bombers on December 10 and will never forget the experience.
"It was 38 degrees and 90 percent humidity when we ran out on the ground," he said.
"It's one of the toughest things I've ever done.
"Within five minutes, I was running to the bench and pretty well knackered.
"But they just told me to run around and enjoy it, go out and chase the footy and that's what I do anyway so I just played with a bit of confidence."
After losing that first game, Banks won their next four with Baker and Williams in the side before succumbing to the Bombers in the preliminary final.
"Getting a few games of footy in before this season was good but it was more about enjoying it up there and the culture of the footy club," Baker said.
"We loved it and we do have plans to go back at the end of this season."
But now attention switches to Howlong and building on last season's third-placed finish which was followed by a first-round finals exit at the hands of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
"We've had a sniff of playing finals now but we want to go a bit further this year and I reckon we can close the gap a bit more on the top two teams if not beat them," Baker said.
"We're pretty raw and ready to go and everyone's had a pretty tough pre-season - 'Macca' (co-coach Matt McDonald) has run the hell out of us.
"I think it's working well so far with the two coaches: good cop, bad cop with 'Milesy' (David Miles) and 'Macca' but we'll find out against Osborne this week and Holbrook the next week, the two toughest games to start the year."
