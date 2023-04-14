The Border Mail
Ben Baker warms up for Howlong's season by taking out the Banks Bulldogs best and fairest

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:55am
Ben Baker will be hoping to bring his form in the NTFL back to Howlong.
We haven't even reached the first bounce of the Hume League season and Ben Baker is already a 2023 best-and-fairest winner.

