Tumut will field one of the biggest packs in recent Group Nine history when it travels to Albury Thunder's home in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday, April 16.
The Blues' starting six weighs a combined 600 kilograms and it's extremely rare outside the NRL or state level competitions for the average forward to be 100kgs.
"It's probably one of the biggest and most mobile packs, it's certainly up there with one of the best quality packs that I've played in," Tumut co-coach Lachie Bristow remarked.
Bristow is the lightest player at hooker, but at 180cms and 88kgs, he's still almost 14 stone in the old language.
Tumut and Albury has produced a couple of brutal clashes in recent years and with a forecast of 95 per cent chance of rain between three and 20mms, the potential slippery conditions will only add to the forward fireworks.
"Our style is to take teams on through the middle and really wear them down with our big boys," Bristow added.
Four of the Blues' pack played for Riverina Bulls in last month's Country Championship loss to the powerful Newcastle Rebels.
Michael Fenn is the biggest player at 189cms and 115kgs, while fellow Riverina representatives Zac Masters and Jacob Sturt are both 105ks.
Thunder's biggest player is still a teenager in Zain Mitchell-Dowding and while he's a massive 193cms and 110kgs, he and the other forwards won't face a biggest battle than the round one clash.
"It will be a good test for us, as long as we stay tough through the middle and play our game, don't fall into their game, we'll be fine," he offered.
Mitchell-Dowding debuted for the Thunder as a schoolboy in 2021, but he returned home last year to Byron Bay, where he's originally from.
He spent the off-season with Melbourne Storm, but when he didn't win a place in the Jersey Flegg (under 21) team, elected to return to the Border.
"I'm still a year young to play Jersey Flegg, so they said they'll keep an eye on me this season and then hopefully go up there at the end of the year," he explained.
A strong performance against a monster pack can only help Mitchell-Dowding's NRL dreams.
The Storm is considered not only the leader in terms of professionalism in the NRL, but also Australian sport.
"I learnt a lot about mental discipline, always making sure you are jogging all the time, there's no walking," he suggested.
"There's no short cuts, our coach was in the army for a few years, so he's all about discipline."
Former NRL player Justin Carney will make his debut as coach for the Thunder.
He's been selected in the second-row, along with Jackins Olam, who spent last season in the centres.
Western Region representative Lachy Munro has been named fullback and captain.
The match starts at 2.30pm.
