The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Thunder to face one of biggest packs in recent Group Nine league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager Zain Mitchell-Dowding (centre) faces the biggest test of his young career against the preliminary finalists. Main picture by Ash Smith
Teenager Zain Mitchell-Dowding (centre) faces the biggest test of his young career against the preliminary finalists. Main picture by Ash Smith

Tumut will field one of the biggest packs in recent Group Nine history when it travels to Albury Thunder's home in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday, April 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.