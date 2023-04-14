NORTH East residents can save $89 million on fuel in the next five years and breathe easier if the federal government tightens Fuel Efficiency Standards, a new report from Solar Citizens shows.
Community-based organisation Solar Citizens joined Farmers for Climate Action and Totally Renewable Yackandandah at Yackandandah yesterday to launch the report and discuss the benefits of electric vehicles in the regions and on-farm.
The Recharging Hume report, based on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, found Fuel Efficiency Standards that aligned with major trading partners would save Hume motorists $89 million in the next five years in reduced fuel costs and regional Australia as a whole nearly $4 billion.
It also found the reduced pollution would benefit the Hume area because the region's rate of lung conditions was 1.9 per cent compared to the national average of 1.7 per cent.
The number of electric vehicles in Hume would likely rise from 61 in 2020 to 7174 within five years if the federal government brought in Fuel Efficiency Standards matching other countries.
Solar Citizens Regional Clean Transport organiser Ben Lever said Hume residents could not afford to lose $89 million in savings offered by embracing clean transport.
"Regional communities like those along the Hume are hit hardest by rising fuel costs because we drive more large vehicles, drive further and pay more at the petrol pump," he said.
"Fixing Fuel Efficiency Standards would mean more fuel-efficient cars would be sent to Australia by car companies, including a much better range of electric vehicles.
"Australia has the weakest fuel efficiency standards in the world, so carmakers send us their most polluting cars; Hume, and the nation, deserves better!"
The report confirmed that ownership of utes and vans in the Hume region was more than double that of Melbourne, and that regional residents paid an extra 6 cents a litre for petrol.
Farmers for Climate Action community organiser Emily Jones said farmers wanted cleaner alternatives on-farm.
"Right across the country one of the most common questions we get from farmers is about when electric farm vehicles, from utes to tractors, will be coming to Australia," she said.
"Farmers are excited about the opportunities that low emission technologies will bring, be it cost savings or the opportunity to lower their emissions. We need strong policies from the government to drive the uptake of low emission vehicles and stronger Fuel Efficiency Standards are a good start."
