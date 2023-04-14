North Albury captain George Godde returns from surgery in the home game against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.
The inspirational Hopper had both his appendix and a hernia removed almost a month ago.
He only returned to training on Tuesday night.
"I think it was the hernia that was giving me a bit of grief," he suggested.
North is coming off a 55-point round one loss to Wodonga, conceding seven goals in the final 20 minutes.
However, the first three-quarters has built tremendous confidence.
The Pigeons, meantime, were scratchy, particularly early, in falling to Albury.
