Ruben Shuker has wasted no time making himself comfortable at Wodonga Diamonds.
Having started the season with Albury City, the former Murray United forward left the Jelbart Park outfit after just three games.
Shuker agreed a switch to Diamonds, faced City on debut and scored a hat-trick in their 6-0 thrashing.
"That was amazing," Diamonds coach Daniel Griffin said.
"But I got wind he was interested in coming to Diamonds, so we made that happen.
"I said to him 'if you want to ease yourself in and play after Easter, that's fine, but he said 'nah, I want to play now' and he came out all guns firing in his first game.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He just wants to play football, he wants to score goals and he complements what we had already.
"We've got some great front players and he adds that hungry goalscoring element to it.
"Nirmal Koirala has started the season brilliantly, so it takes the load off his shoulders.
"Ruben's got a rapport with a few of the other guys he played with at Murray for a numbers of years: Rhyce Hore, Tristan Chambeyron and Fiston Katabishwa.
"They've got that understanding already.
"It really was a match made in heaven, I suppose."
Leaders Diamonds take their unbeaten record to Melrose on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.