The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ruben Shuker making an instant impact with new club Wodonga Diamonds

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruben Shuker has left Albury City to play for Wodonga Diamonds.
Ruben Shuker has left Albury City to play for Wodonga Diamonds.

Ruben Shuker has wasted no time making himself comfortable at Wodonga Diamonds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.