Wodonga's Michael Driscoll loving life back in defence

By Andrew Moir
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:40pm
Michael Driscoll took on Wangaratta's Chris Knowles (left) last year, but this time he will tackle the Pies' star-studded forward line, which includes Callum Moore and Ben Reid.
Wodonga's Michael Driscoll is revelling in his return to defence in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

