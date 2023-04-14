Wodonga's Michael Driscoll is revelling in his return to defence in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Driscoll featured in last week's win over North Albury.
"I definitely consider myself a backman, so it's good to get back there," he said.
"Obviously we didn't have a ruckman last year, so someone had to do it.
"It feels like home back there (in defence)."
At 195cms and 97kgs, Driscoll is certainly big enough to play in the ruck and also filled that role at Hume League club Osborne.
"I was a defender until Jamie Parr did his ACL, then someone had to go into the ruck," he confirmed.
The addition of two-metre plus Bailey Griffiths has allowed Driscoll to return home, although he faces the league's toughest test away to Wangaratta on Saturday night, April 15 (6pm start).
Callum Moore and Ben Reid form the most dangerous combination, while Michael Newton has also been named to return.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga is striving for a seventh straight win, which is its longest run since clocking up eight in 2007.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.