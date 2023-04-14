THE family of an Albury mother stricken with a rare brain syndrome in December is overwhelmed by the public response to a fundraising campaign.
Mum to Ahren, 4, Ms Craven was still breastfeeding her baby, Lonnie, when she became ill.
She is now learning to walk and talk again at the acquired brain injury unit at The Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre at Kew.
Mikaela's mum Sandra Douma said they were overwhelmed by the response to their GoFundMe campaign, which had raised more than $25,000 in two days.
She said all monies would go towards the young family's living expenses and Mikaela's needs once she returned home.
"The generosity of the people we know and the broader community has been amazing," she said.
Beechworth business Hotel Nicholas Social Club will host a fundraiser on Thursday, April 27.
Donations for an auction can be dropped to the hotel.
More details will be released in the coming days.
To support Mikaela and her family visit: gofundme.com/f/help-support-mikaela-and-her-family
