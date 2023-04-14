The Border Mail
Overwhelming response to fundraiser for Albury mum Mikaela Craven

Updated April 14 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 3:30pm
Albury's Mikaela Craven, 27, with her children Ahren, 4, and Lonnie, nine months, is learning to walk and talk again after being stricken with a rare brain syndrome.
THE family of an Albury mother stricken with a rare brain syndrome in December is overwhelmed by the public response to a fundraising campaign.

