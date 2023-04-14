Man charged with string of vehicle thefts, driving at Wodonga police

A Wodonga man is facing a string of serious charges following his recent arrest, including multiple car thefts and driving at police.
Police took Reece Lesslie, 31, into custody at Kiewa on Thursday after weeks of searching for him over a spate of alleged offending.
Lesslie is accused of stealing a $30,000 Mercedes Benz convertible at Kiewa in the early hours of Saturday last week.
The vehicle was found burning that night in land next to North Street and Eames Street in North Albury.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the blaze, but the car was gutted.
Police examined the car, which remains at the scene, for fingerprints.
Lesslie is charged with stealing a $9000 mountain bike and fishing gear at Kiewa last Thursday or Friday, along with number plates, stealing a Hyundai Accent in Wodonga between April 1 and 8, stealing fuel from a Wodonga 7Eleven and driving while banned on Anzac Parade.
It's further alleged Lesslie drove a stolen car at two Wodonga detectives on March 10, hitting an emergency vehicle.
It's alleged he had stolen a Kia Sportage worth $20,000 on the same day and drove the vehicle on Mann Street.
Further car theft charges date back to last year, including a Volkswagen Transporter van on June 24 and a Mazda CX3 the following day.
Lesslie chose not to appear in Wodonga court on Friday when his matter was called, and instead stayed in the police cells.
IN OTHER NEWS:
No custody management issues were flagged in court.
Police noted Lesslie had been charged on Thursday, a brief would be served on his legal representatives on June 12.
Lesslie's matters will return to court on August 10.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.