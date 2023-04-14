The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged with string of vehicle thefts, driving at Wodonga police

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reece Lesslie is charged with stealing this Mercedes from Kiewa. It was found burning in North Albury the same day.
Reece Lesslie is charged with stealing this Mercedes from Kiewa. It was found burning in North Albury the same day.

A Wodonga man is facing a string of serious charges following his recent arrest, including multiple car thefts and driving at police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.