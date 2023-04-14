The off-season's biggest playing recruit will finally make his debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.
Wodonga Raiders' Cam Ellis-Yolmen played 48 AFL games over a decade at Adelaide (39 games) and Brisbane.
At 191cms and over 100kgs, he will also be the league's biggest midfielder.
Raiders haven't played a game yet after a bye was introduced once Corowa-Rutherglen officially withdrew from the football competition.
Rivals Wodonga and Lavington have played two games apiece.
"We haven't really given it much thought," coach Marc Almond replied when quizzed on the delayed start.
"We did a really heavy block of training through that period where we would normally have the week off before round one, we trained really hard through that and then had the Easter weekend off."
Raiders will debut five players, while Liam Hickey returns to the club after an extended time away.
Lewis Waters will play his first game after spending the past two years as a defender at Wagga Tigers.
"He's originally from Sydney and didn't play footy until late, he has a rugby background," Almond revealed.
"He's really fit and is a good size, he can play key position back and go through the middle, if need be, he's got good closing speed and is a real competitor."
Although 30-year-old Ellis-Yolmen will bring experience, among other traits, Raiders remain a young side.
"We still would be the youngest list in the league by a fair way, I would think," Almond said.
"The excitement is to see another year in Charlie St John, Ned Twycross, Nelson Bowey, Max Glass, 'Squizzy' Taylor, Cooper Smith, all those guys are in that 17 to 22 years old and there's a lot more too.
"They're all trying to get the best out of themselves and that's exciting."
While Raiders are yet to start, Wangaratta Rovers couldn't have started any better with a thrilling fightback win over grand final fancies Wangaratta.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders will host the fixture.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.