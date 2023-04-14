The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

O and M's biggest player signing Cam Ellis-Yolmen to debut against Rovers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Ellis-Yolmen in the club's practice match against Sunbury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Cam Ellis-Yolmen in the club's practice match against Sunbury. Picture by James Wiltshire

The off-season's biggest playing recruit will finally make his debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.