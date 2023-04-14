Two members of Albury United's new-look side are pushing their case for NSW Country selection.
Jenna Ruhbaum, 14, and Elsa Wilkinson, 15, have both been given opportunities in Division 1 this season and are reaping the rewards.
The pair head to Sydney next week for a Talent Support Program (TSP) trial game having already represented the Albury-Wodonga Football Association earlier this year.
"It's opening up more opportunities for the NSW state team," Wilkinson said.
"We've got a game on Thursday in Sydney and we played in Goulburn a few weeks ago.
"We've been training down in Albury and it's great.
"I want to keep developing my skills as a goalkeeper and we'll see the year holds."
Ruhbaum, who scored her first Division 1 goal for United in the last round before Easter, is equally keen to prove herself at the higher level.
"I'm very excited," the Border Christian College student said.
"I get a bit nervous but I'll try my best and see what happens.
"It's been very tough playing Div 1 because I've never played that level before.
"I've been playing striker and also coming into defence.
"It is a lot tougher but it's also a good opportunity for me to get better."
Both players have been taking the fields in multiple grades for United, combining their senior commitments in Division 1 and Division 2 with appearances for the under-17 girls and even filling in when the under-16s boys have been short.
"It's a lot of work," Wilkinson said.
"You wouldn't think that goalkeeping is hard but it's a lot to get your head around and to stay switched on during the whole game.
"Jumping from level to level is a big step but it's all learning and it's just great to get on the field.
"This is my first season with United and they've been amazing, so welcoming.
"I only started playing in goals this season.
"It's definitely a very different mindset to field play but you've just got to keep picking yourself up when you let the goals in.
"Every mistake is just a learning curve and you should never drop down."
Wilkinson's efforts at keeping the ball out are being matched by Ruhbaum's determination to put it in the back of the net.
"That first goal meant a lot," she smiled.
"I was so happy.
"I had a few other shots during the game which didn't go in but I put pressure on the defence and managed to get it in the bottom right-hand corner.
"Now I just want to keep playing in Div 1 and see if I can score a few more."
