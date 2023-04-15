The Border Mail
When bicycles first came to the Border

By By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
April 15 2023 - 11:00am
Albury Cycle Agency in Townsend Street in the late 1890s. Those pictured include Fred Blacklock (left), Jim Scanlan (fourth from left) and Alf Fuller (fifth from left). Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society
The modern bicycle evolved from an 1817 German machine propelled by the rider pushing himself along with his feet on the ground.

