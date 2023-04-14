Albury police officer admits to assault following arrest

An Albury police officer has admitted to one count of common assault.
He was charged with assault after an investigation into misconduct.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The senior constable's matter was heard in Albury Local Court this week.
He pleaded guilty to the elements of the charge, but the facts have not been settled.
The matter will return to court on May 17 for sentence.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.