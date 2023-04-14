The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga residents have their say on the cost of living debate.

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 15 2023 - 3:00am
Albury friends Aaron Bykerk, 33, and Katie Trebley, 38, say rising interest rates brought about changes to their spending habits in recent months. Pictures by Ash Smith
Rising interest rates, increasing prices of basic food products and a climb in energy bills are among concerns held by Border residents continuing to grapple with the cost of living.

