Rising interest rates, increasing prices of basic food products and a climb in energy bills are among concerns held by Border residents continuing to grapple with the cost of living.
The Border Mail hit the streets of Albury to find out some of the biggest challenges facing the community.
Albury mother-of-two Katie Trebley said interest rates rises were of particular concern to her household.
"It's making me think twice about larger purchases. It has also impacted the ability to save as a family as well. I've been really looking at reassessing things like schooling fees and things like that," she said.
"Things you might purchase with a disposable income for your children, you're now saving for things like Christmas and birthdays.
"I think paying bills off by the week is probably the best way to go and making sure that you've got different pockets of money for different things."
Albury's Aaron Bykerk doesn't have children, but believes the recent property boom has added pressure.
"Trades have gone up because more people are trying to improve the homes that they have because they can't afford to upsize," he said.
"Wages aren't excessively rising as quickly as the cost of living, so it's finding that balance. We've been pulling in the strings with less nights out and more nights in.
"Therefore, the community struggles too, because when we're not going out and spending money at restaurants and shopping centres, all those local suppliers are struggling with their cost of living as well. It's a vicious cycle."
Wodonga retiree Roderick Allen said he was in a fortunate position to not have been seriously impacted, but felt for his children and others raising a family.
"I remember our first home loan, I think we had part of it at 16 per cent. It's been so easy for so long and I'm old enough to remember when it was not that easy, so it doesn't come as a complete surprise to me that the pendulum swings back," he said.
"If you keep your eye on the world picture, it's really not surprising and I do not blame the Australian government for it."
Students Kate Sinclair and Tom Wynd, both 17, said they have become more conscious of their own spending.
"Basic food like bread is getting more expensive. A lot of the necessities are going up and junk food is still the cheapest thing, which is annoying," Tom said.
Kate said: "Whenever I go out and buy for myself it's always cheaper items because I don't want to spend all my money at once."
Former Albury resident Amy Byrne, who now runs a dairy farm at Tinamba in Gippsland, said production costs had risen, while her grocery shop was up at least $100 a week.
"The milk price is high at the moment, but the cost of electricity, fertilisers and feed evens it out," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
